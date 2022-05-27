ZimEye
The Councilors who made the Pomona resolution at Harare City Council should be equally culpable and investigated. How do we go after the beneficiaries without looking at the people who made the whole deal appear legitimate??— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) May 27, 2022
