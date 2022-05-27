Mugabe Movie Bootleged

Two Harare men have been charged for piracy after selling copies of a movie chronicling the late former President Robert Mugabe’s rise and fall.

The movie titled Mugabe 2020 was directed by Nigerian film producer Robert O’Peters and has a market value of US$30 million.

Cliff Marufu (35) and Blessing Nhamo (36), who are represented by Tinashe Mbala of Nyawo Ruzive Legal Practitioners, appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti facing piracy charges. They were remanded out of custody to June 14.

The court alleges that on May 24, 2022, the complainant in the company of one Sergeant Chihiya and Nyanzou visited Marufu’s workplace at Angwa House pretending to be seeking the movie.

According to court documents, Marufu admitted being in possession of the film before charging them US$1 for three copies of the movie.

He was arrested after copying the movie onto a flash disk.

Marufu implicated Nhamo, saying he was the source of the movie, leading to his arrest.

The movie, which was released in 2020, shows Mugabe’s rise from being a prisoner, a guerrilla fighter and later the country’s President for 37 years before he was toppled by a coup in 2017. -Newsday

