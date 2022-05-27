Mwonzora Responds To S*x Allegations

By-The MDC T leader Douglas Mwonzora has refuted allegations that he was in extra-marital affairs with female party members.

He speaks to ZimEye on Friday morning, answering over a range of issues such as:

Sex Scandal Allegations

The Pomona Deal

Prospects Of Uniting With Nelson Chamisa’s CCC.

Mwonzora has also dismissed any possibilities of joining Nelson Chamisa’s CCC. He said that he was not planning to talk to Chamisa.

There are rumours that Mwonzora wants to join Chamisa and form a formidable force ahead of next year’s elections.

