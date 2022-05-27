Tatelicious: Bona Mugabe vs Mai Titi

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | Real issues or catfighting? The Sweden sociallite Tatelicious Karigambe has compared the late President robbert Mugabe’s first child, Bona with compatriot, Mai Titi.

Speaking on Friday evening, Tatelicious claimed that Mai Titi is too talkative. She said Mai Titi was dropped from the list of attendants at the US singer Rihanna’s Fenty brand launch in Harare because she is talkative.

A comment from Felistas Murata could not be obtained at the time of writing, and meanwhile Tatelicious said: “Bona Mugabe is very quiet and she is the most loved person because she knows how to control her mouth.

“The days when Felistas was quiet, was the period when people were being chosen for Rihanna’s function.

“Felistas have you forgotten that you are the one who ganged up to go to Minister Mutsvangwa? And now can you see that it is your colleage Madam Boss who has been chosen….

“Even Tinashe, her husband, rebuked her, because he follow a church life.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...