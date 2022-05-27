Woman “Kills” Rival Over Boyfriend

A 38-year-old woman from Masvingo has died after her thumb was bitten by a rival during a fight over a boyfriend.

The fight happened on the 7th of this month.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) say the woman, Ebah Moyo, died on Sunday while admitted to Masvingo Provincial Hospital. Reads the police report on the case:

On May 23, 2022, police in Masvingo arrested Nyengeterai Agishito (42) in connection with a murder case that occurred at Gurajena Business Centre, Zimuto, on May 7, 2022.

The suspect bit the victim, Ebah Moyo (38), on the thumb after a misunderstanding over a boyfriend. The victim later succumbed to the injury whilst admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital on May 22, 2022.- Pindula News

