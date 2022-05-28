CCC Member Arrested For Questioning Dubious Issuance Of IDs

Tinashe Sambiri|A CCC member was arrested in Chipinge for questioning the dubious issuance of identity documents by the Registrar’s Office.

Tawanda Muzanya was arrested for questioning the process of issuing identity documents to citizens.

He cited irregularities in the whole process.

In a statement CCC said:

“Chipinge South Change Champion Tawanda Muzanya was on Tuesday arrested for questioning the mobile ID & Births registration team why they prematurely left the registration centre without issuing any document as per assignment.

The exercise was initially scheduled to run for 7 days but the team left the registration centre after spending only 2 days. Champion Muzanya was arrested by Chisumbanje Police for questioning the officials behavior on alleged criminal insult.”

