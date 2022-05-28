DeMbare Lift Ndiraya Suspension

In line with principles of natural justice, the Coach appeared before a disciplinary committee on Thursday 26 May 2022, to answer to allegations bordering on noncompliance with work standards, agreed on practices, procedures and agreements.

Resultantly, the facts surrounding the alleged misconduct were established and the Club has taken a prompt, fair and firm corrective action against the Coach.

In the premises, the Head Coach’s suspension from work has been lifted and as such he resumes his full duties with immediate effect.

Further, the Club refutes and distances itself from a plethora of false allegations levelled against our Head Coach which have been circulating in the public domain attacking his moral probity and rectitude.

Meanwhile, its shoulders to the wheel for all the players, technical team and club management as we focus on achieving our set targets for the 2022 season. Even the darkest night will end, and the sun will rise.

Tinashe Farawo

Spokesperson

