Tonderai Ndiraya Bounces Back

Dynamos head coach Tonderai Ndiraya has been reinstated to his job following his controversial suspension which was received with a wide condemnation last week from the broader football world.

The club suspended the former Warriors Assistant coach last week but did not disclose his offence.

The action was received with speculation by a cross-section of the football world amid claims the football gaffer had fallen out of favour with some members of the Dynamos executive.

In a statement Friday, club spokesperson Tinashe Farawo placed more ambiguity to the reasons behind Ndiraya’s suspension although denying the truthfulness of the speculation that followed the popular coach’s suspension.

“In line with principles of natural justice, the Coach appeared before a disciplinary committee on Thursday 26 May 2022 to answer to allegations bordering around noncompliance with work standards, agreed practices, procedures and agreements.

-Zimbabwe Star