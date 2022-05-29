Hungry Man Steals Groceries

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Hunger pushed a 38-year old man to steal his aunt’s groceries using in her room using duplicate keys.

Simbarashe Jokonya was slapped with one year jail term by magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

Prosecutor Shiella kudzai Maribha told the court that on April 20 Jokonya stormed into his aunt Nancy Ndowawa’s room using duplicate keys and stole groceries and a gas tank.

He was spotted selling the stolen gas tank and admitted to the police that he had unlawful entered into his aunt’s room and stole.

Quizzed by the magistrate on why he committed the offense he told the magistrate that hunger pushed him to commit the crime.

“Your worship l committed the offense out of desperation and hunger, l wanted to feed my family things are tough out there l failed to secure a job,” lamented Jokonya.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...