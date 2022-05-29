ZAAC Goes For Mnangagwa God Father

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched investigations into corruption allegations involving the funding and procurement of services for the rehabilitation of pumps at Morton Jaffray waterworks in 2019.

The Herald reports that ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure yesterday confirmed the investigation but declined to give details. He said:

I can confirm that ZACC is investigating issues around the tender but will not divulge any further details.

But a statement, now leaked, from ZACC general manager investigations Mr Peter Zivanayi Rwodzi to the local authority goes a lot further.

It states that there are indications that the issue was discussed in Cabinet through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and the Treasury funded the project.

It also states that the City of Harare, the project’s beneficiary, was involved in the rehabilitation works.

ZACC said to assist in the investigations, it was requesting:

a). documents including specifications of rehabilitation work at Morton Jaffray water works funded through Treasury in 2019.

b). details of the consultant and contractor for the pump rehabilitation works and details of the role played by the council in the procurement of the services of this consultant and contractor including copies of the contract between the council and the contractor.

c). council resolution for the procurement of services of the contractor and the role played by the Ministry of Local Government on the project and all correspondence between the city council and Ministry of Local Government referring to the project.

d). records of payment to the contractor and delivery notes for replacement pumps and accessories plus the correspondences between the council and Ministry of Finance and Economic Development over funding.

d). progress reports on the project and status report on Morton Jaffray after the rehabilitation works including any benefits accruing to the City of Harare following the rehabilitation works and then any other documents relating to the project.

Norton lawmaker, Temba Mliswa, in March reported Local Government Public Works and National Housing Minister, July Moyo, to the ZACC accusing him of corruptly awarding the US$9 million water pumps tender to his alleged associate, businessman Paul Kruger.

The multi-million-dollar contract was awarded to Petricho Irrigation, which was represented by Paul Kruger in Zimbabwe, allegedly without going to tender.

Treasury released the funds for the deal at the height of Harare’s crippling water crisis in October 2020 after Moyo presented a paper in the cabinet asking the government to intervene.

