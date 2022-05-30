ZimEye
Zanu PF Thugs Brutally Assault CCC MemberIn Guruve North, Ward 14 in Masomo area, CCC activist, Godwin Jimu was viciously attacked last night by ZANU PF thugs led by Christopher Mbereko. Jimu sustained serious injuries all over his body. pic.twitter.com/R517NfPIxT— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 29, 2022
Zanu PF Thugs Brutally Assault CCC MemberIn Guruve North, Ward 14 in Masomo area, CCC activist, Godwin Jimu was viciously attacked last night by ZANU PF thugs led by Christopher Mbereko. Jimu sustained serious injuries all over his body. pic.twitter.com/R517NfPIxT