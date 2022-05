Shotokan Karate Academy Students Excel At SA Region South Tournament

A Big congratulations to our SKA students who represented the Proteas and KSA team at the Region South Champs.

All won medals. We are super proud of you. I was also blessed to meet up we 2 Goju sensei ” Legends”.

Sensei Peter Brandon and Sensei Danie Rossouw. Huge respect for these two sensei.- Shotokan Karate Academy

