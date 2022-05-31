Mahachi, Wife Visit Hospitalised 4yr Old Son

By A Correspondent- Kudakwashe Mahachi, accompanied by his wife, Rose Tatenda Mahachi, finally visited his child at Mpilo Central Hospital on Sunday after his lawyers secured a court order.

The minor was admitted to the hospital on 19 April with third-degree burns.

Mahachi is alleged to have deliberately scalded his four-year-old son with hot water in South Africa before he smuggled him to Zimbabwe.

He denies the allegations and has engaged a law firm, Tanaka Law Chambers to clear his name.

In an interview with B-Metro, Mahachi’s lawyer, Nkosiyabo Sibanda, of Tanaka Law Chambers confirmed that his client visited his son. He said:

Yes, we went to Mpilo Hospital yesterday and father and son had a healthy conversation.

The child requested goodies from his father. That is all I can say for now.

Mahachi’s ex-wife, Maritha Ndlovu, who is the mother of the minor, confirmed that Mahaachi and his wife visited the child. She said:

He came with his wife after they produced a court order and the hospital allowed them to see the child.

I kept out of their way because the law has to be respected, but the visit traumatised my child because he was not comfortable and he cried throughout the night. Calming him was a struggle.

-BMetro

