ZimEye
1/2 Police in Harare are investigating a case of rape which occurred on 30/05/22 at around 2100 hours along Highglen road near Marimba New Stands.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 1, 2022
1/2 Police in Harare are investigating a case of rape which occurred on 30/05/22 at around 2100 hours along Highglen road near Marimba New Stands.
2/2 The suspect raped the complainant in a Toyota Hilux twin cab vehicle after giving her a lift from Mutare to Harare. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station. #notorape.
— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 1, 2022
2/2 The suspect raped the complainant in a Toyota Hilux twin cab vehicle after giving her a lift from Mutare to Harare. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station. #notorape.