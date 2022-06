LEAKED MWONZORA CHATS: Arrested Violent Man Threatens To Re-Assault Mashumba

Tendai Muchekahanzu who was assigned by Douglas Mwonzora official, Yvonne Musarurwa is currently on bail and here he is openly threatening Kudzanai Mashumba once again, the same victim he is on trial for assaulting. Printout below

Tendai Muchekahanzu (second from right)

