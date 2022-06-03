ZimEye
Unidentified woman threatens @daddyhope saying she'll descend onto the journo's home to "teach you that we as women might be dark skinned, but we bath." The veiled threat follows abuses by Linda Masarira, who has made several harmful allegations against victims of state violence pic.twitter.com/5VssCLqNdO— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 3, 2022
Unidentified woman threatens @daddyhope saying she'll descend onto the journo's home to "teach you that we as women might be dark skinned, but we bath." The veiled threat follows abuses by Linda Masarira, who has made several harmful allegations against victims of state violence pic.twitter.com/5VssCLqNdO