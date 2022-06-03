Mnangagwa A Threat To Citizens Safety

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has described the Zanu PF leader, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa as a threat to civilian peace.

According to Chuma, citizens are not safe as long as Mr Mnangagwa is in power.

“Citizens are not safe as long as

@edmnangagwa

is at helm of state power. Yesterday it was Itai Dzamara, then

@ceechimbiri2

,

@JoanaMamombe

&

@MarovaNetsai

. Today it’s Moreblessing Ali. Tomorrow is any other citizen. The only way to end this is to remove Mnangagwa!

Citizens are hungry and angry! Govt is just watching as people die of hunger. Colonialism no! But when you see your people nostalgic about an oppressive system of the past, then that tells you the current govt of

@edmnangagwa

has failed dismally,” Chuma argued.

