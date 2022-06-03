President Chamisa Party Member Acquitted

Tinashe Sambiri| A member of President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party, John Mupanduki, has been acquitted of a charge of “making a false abduction report.”

Mupanduki was acquitted by Masvingo Magistrate Farai Gwitima who described the State case as weak and inconsistent.

Advocate Martin Mureri represented Mupanduki.

Mupanduki said in a brief statement: ” We are celebrating victory over Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s dictatorship. Mr Mnangangwa cannot arrest change.”

