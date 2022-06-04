Mnangagwa Stealing State Resources At Frightening Pace

Tinashe Sambiri|Hard-hitting social media analyst, Mbuya Gudo from Dotito, has blasted the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa for stealing State resources at a frightening pace.

Mbuya Gudo, also known as @MamoyoT, argues Zimbabwe has been captured by Mr Mnangagwa and his sons.

According to Mbuya Gudo, Mr Mnangagwa’s grip on power spells disaster for the entire nation.

Below is Mbuya Gudo’s hypothesis:

Mbuya Gudo from dotito

@MamoyoT…

If you want to do business in Zimbabwe, this is how it works:

You go to Collin Mnangangwa or any of the Mnangangwa’s sons, you pay them, then they take you to dad and boom business license pfee.

Corruption by Mnangangwa and his family is destroying Zimbabwe than colonial!

It will be catastrophic for Zimbabwe to have Mnangangwa,his sons and July Moyo for another 5 years. These guys are taking everything mercilessly from one of the most poorest nations in the world.

Mnangangwa will do anything to enrich himself and his greedy sons, the poor man ( Munatsi) died for Pomona deal.

