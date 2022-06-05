Chiwenga In Cairo For Africa Health ExCon Conference

By A Correspondent- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Childcare, is in Cairo, Egypt, to attend the Africa Health ExCon conference.

The conference will be running under the theme “Your Gate to Innovation and Trade”.

It will be held at Al-Manara International Conference Centre in the New Cairo district and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was expected to open the conference on Sunday morning.

Chiwenga arrived in Cairo on Saturday and will lead Zimbabwe’s delegation at the conference.

In an interview with State media yesterday, Chiwenga said Zimbabwe will use the conference as an opportunity to explore ways of improving its medical and pharmaceutical sector. He said:

The purpose of our visit is to come and attend a medical conference which will be opened by the President of Egypt tomorrow (today).

Besides that, I will also be on the panel where a number of issues will be discussed and I will also have the opportunity to discuss issues on what we should do as developing countries to address our medical situations.

There are also a lot of exhibitors, like pharmaceutical companies which are producing a lot of drugs and vaccines that we are interested in.

The three-day conference (June 5-June 7) was organised by the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA).

2 000 delegates representing government health entities from Africa and the Middle East are expected to attend.

More than 350 companies operating in more than 102 countries are expected to take part in the conference where they will showcase the latest medical technologies and outline the best practices for sustainable healthcare on the African continent.-statemedia

