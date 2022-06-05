You Have Failed, Let Us Fix Economy- President Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to concede failure and allow young people to fix the country’s comatose economy.

Observers postulate Mr Mnangagwa, touted as a political saint in 2017, has dismally failed to fix the country’s economy.

According to President Chamisa, young people are ready to lead the country to prosperity.

“Our generation is now ready to take over and give full effect and meaning to the LIBERATION DREAM. Ours is the TRANSFORMATION TASK! We’re the Transformation generation. We honour the outgoing liberation generation. All hands on deck,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

“SOLID & UNSHAKABLE…God is our refuge and strength,

A very present help in trouble.

Therefore we will not fear,

Even though the earth be removed,

And though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea;Psalms 46:1-2. Forever stronger,” he added.

