A pillar of democracy has fallen. Rest in peace Dr Alex Magaisa, a man who’s love for a free Zimbabwe is incomparable.We mourn a incredible loss. pic.twitter.com/aLwiJML3oH— Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 #RegisterToVote (@AdamTheofilatos) June 5, 2022
Sad to learn of the passing on of Alex Magaisa. The man never made his health issues a secret but he has always worked very hard like everything is okay. May such honesty & bravery be passed on to all he left behind, & may his soul rest in peace & power💔 pic.twitter.com/WLLX5eOM3B
Rest in peace Dr Magaisa. We pray that one day, your dream of a better Zimbabwe will be realised.Your efforts were not in vain.— Mr Sweet (@nigeltkay) June 5, 2022
No words! What a loss!Rest in peace @Wamagaisa pic.twitter.com/RmITNPHXPM— Violet Gonda (@violetgonda) June 5, 2022
I’m in shock! Our Njanja homeboy is no more? Sad,sad day for Zimbabwe! May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace. 😢😢😢😢😢😭😭😭😭— King Jay🇿🇼 (@KingJayZim) June 5, 2022
It's unbelievable that one of the greatest Zimbabwean assets has passed away.I am heart broken 💔💔💔💔Rest in peace WaMagaisa 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cLoWgWfppc— Shelton Mununuri (@SMununuri) June 5, 2022
