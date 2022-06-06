Breaking….Boris Johnson Wins Confidence Vote

By- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won a confidence vote.

Of 359 MPs who cast their votes, 148 voted against Johnson.

Lawmakers from his governing Conservative Party voted Monday to determine the Prime minister’s flagging authority over the “partygate” scandal.

Johnson was under growing pressure after a report documenting alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of power when Britain was under strict lockdowns to tackle COVID-19.

-BBC

