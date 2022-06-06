Ferrets Gun Down Robbery Suspect

THE National security Task Force (NTF) on Thursday shot and killed an alleged armed robber who was part of a 10-member gang that terrorised migrants and smugglers along the Limpopo River.

The gang would target people entering and leaving in the country through illegal crossing points close to the old Limpopo River.

The man, whose identity is yet to be revealed, had pounced on a couple on a footpath near the Alfred Beitbridge and robbed them of R5 000 after attacking them with knives.

It is reported that the suspects would use knives and guns to subdue victims.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were not relenting on their quest to get rid of criminal elements along the border with South Africa.

“We will release the now deceased’s details in due course and at the moment we are still pursuing other gang members,” he said.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect who was in the company of nine others who are still at large who were armed with knives, came across a couple that was walking towards Zimbabwe from the South African side of the border.

“They then encircled them and stabbed the husband with knives on the hands and took from him R5 000, his wife managed to escape and she alerted our security agents on our side who swiftly reacted.”

Continued Asst Comm Nyathi, “When the security team arrived, they found the gang further stripping the complainant of his belongings and fired warning shots, but the gang charged at them and they opened fire killing one of the suspects.”

He said soon after the shooting other gang members escaped to the South African side of the Limpopo River.

Asst Comm Nyathi said further investigations into the matter were underway. He warned people against using illegal crossing points to leave or enter the country or to move goods.

“Those engaging in such activities are risking their lives and if found they will be arrested.

As the police, we also want to assure the nation that those engaging in crime along our borders will be arrested. We will not fold our hands, the security agents are in control and on top of the situation,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. –Chronicle

