Kazembe Kazembe Threatens Mash Central Journalist

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe has threatened a local journalist for extensively reporting on events that involves his area of office.

The Minister wrote to Simbarashe Sithole via whatsapp threatening to take urgent actions against him after revealing that he is disgruntled by the reports coming from Bulawayo 24.

The conversation between Kazembe Kazembe and the journalist is shown on the screenshot picture below.

Simbarashe Sithole is a journalist with Bulawayo 24 and Newsday. He is known for unearthing investigative stories of corruption in Mashonaland Central Province. On the other hand Kazembe Kazembe is the Provincial Chairperson of Zanu Pf in the Province.

Sithole’s recent published investigative story contributed to firing of Douglas Karoro former Deputy Minister of Agriculture. He was ousted for corrupt deals relating to Presidential inputs.

