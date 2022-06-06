Top Journalist Charged With Insulting ED

Zimbabwean journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu and editor of ZimLive has been charged by police for allegedly undermining authority of the President or insulting the President after handing himself in this morning, his lawyer Nqobani Sithole says.

“Our client has handed himself in to the police’s law and order section at Bulawayo Central Police Station. They took a warned and cautioned statement from him. He is facing charges of allegedly undermining authority of the President or insulting the President,” Sithole said.

“This happened an hour ago and we are still at the police station. We don’t know whether or not they will detain him, but we are still talking to them about those issues. He surrendered himself to the police after some communication with them, so clearly he is not a flight risk.”

-More to follow…

