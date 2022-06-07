Another Political Life For Boris Johnson
7 June 2022
By- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won a confidence vote.
Johnson garnered 211 votes in a secret poll participated by 359 lawmakers of his governing Conservative Party Monday evening.
The vote wanted to determine the Prime minister’s flagging authority over the “partygate” scandal.
Johnson was under growing pressure after a report documenting alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of power when Britain was under strict lockdowns to tackle COVID-19.