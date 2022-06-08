“Arrest Mnangangwa”

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is worse than Adolf Hitler, CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has said.

Chuma has pointed out that awful conditions in the country’s prisons reflect Mr Mnangagwa’s brutality.

“These are dehumanizing conditions reminiscent of slave trade era that we face inside

@edmnangagwa

‘s concentration camps disguised as prisons. In March/April 2020, i spent 45 days sleeping like this at Hre Remand dark cells. ED is worse than Hitler,” Chuma argued.

Mr Mnangagwa is a “candidate” for Chikurubi Maximum Prison, according to Sarkozy.

“Joji Charamba threatens Hre Mayor

@JMafume

by jail at Chikurubi for blocking corrupt Pomona deal. Roving bandits and murderers like Mnangagwa, July Moyo, Obadiah Moyo etc are proper candidates for Chikurubi Prison. One day they will have their place in there!”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...