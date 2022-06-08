Ex Dembare, Ngezi Star Dies In Car Accident

Spread the love

Former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder Barnabas Mushunje, who was now playing his trade for Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora, has died.

Mushunje (24), was involved in car accident on his way to back Shamva from Mutare when the accident occurred.

Following the accident he was taken to Parirenyatwa hospital and was pronounced dead around 8pm on Tuesday night.

He is survived by his wife and two minor children.

Having dropped to Division One he had inspired his ambitious club to the top of the log as they fight for a sole ticket to the topflight with Golden Eagles.

Northern Region Division One chairman Martin Kweza expressed sadness over the death of the young footballer.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...