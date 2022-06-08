Obert Mpofu Under Siege

By A Correspondent- ZANU PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu is reportedly under siege according to a leaked audio from Believe Gaule.

Believe Gaule a former MDC senator and Jonathan Moyo ally claims that Obert Mpofu has lost grassroot support in Matebeleland North province. Gaule claims that his faction has defeated Obert Mpofu.

Gaule was heard making these claims while instructing a journalist on what to write and how to write it as Gaule was trying to set a narrative ahead of the much anticipated ZANU PF congress.

Political analyst Harold Ndimande said, “It is ridiculous for Gaule to claim that Mpofu a national leader has downgraded himself to youth wing politics at provincial level.”

Gaule is fighting Obert Mpofu but Obert Mpofu has nothing to fight for as he is already in the upper echelons of the Politburo something that Gaule has not yet achieved. Gaule is not on the same level as Obert Mpofu therefore it is foolishness for Gaule to claim to have defeated Obert Mpofu.”

Believe Gaule claimed that his faction wanted to pass a vote of no confidence against the newly elected ZANU PF Mat North provincial executive. Gaule was defeated at the polls by Richard Moyo.

ZANU PF insiders say Obert Mpofu is under attack at a crucial moment when he should be supervising and coordinating the holding of the National people’s congress, an important organ and meeting of ZANU PF structures.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently called for unity in the party a call that has been ignored and rejected by Gaule and those around him.

