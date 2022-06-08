Real Madrid Sign French Star

Spread the love

Tottenham are in talks with Inter Milan to sign central defender Alessandro Bastoni. Sky Sports

Arsenal are shrugging off speculation surrounding Bukayo Saka and are happy to wait for the player to finish his summer holiday before launching contract negotiations. The Sun

Youri Tielemans has admitted for the first time he could leave Leicester this summer amid strong interest in the midfielder from Arsenal. The Mail

Thomas Tuchel has been promised that he can take the lead on Chelsea’s transfer business by the club’s new owners in a shift designed to move closer to the Manchester City and Liverpool models. The Telegraph

Fikayo Tomori is expected to sign a lucrative new contract at AC Milan before the new Serie A season starts. The Times

Paul Pogba has spoken publicly about the next move in his career after Manchester United announced last week he will leave the club when his contract expires this summer. In an interview with Uninterrupted, Pogba said: “I just want the best for me… think, take my time. I just want to play football, be myself and enjoy what I do.”

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

Pep Guardiola has questions over how cash-strapped Barcelona can afford to buy Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, but admits the Poland striker would be a great fit for the Blaugrana. Goal

Marco Asensio says that the rumour mill “is a part of football” but has not confirmed whether he will see out his contract with Real Madrid amid links with a move to Manchester United. Goal

Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, is no longer on Aston Villa’s list of transfer targets. However, Villa boss Steven Gerrard may still look for a new central midfielder this summer. Athletic

AC Milan are hoping to complete the signing of Dutch defender Sven Botman, 22, and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, from Lille. 90min.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...