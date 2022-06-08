We Will Miss Him Greatly: Kent Law School Mourns Alex Magaisa

Kent Law School is incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Dr Alex Tawanda Magaisa – a beloved member of our School community. Alex died of a sudden heart attack on the morning on Sunday 5 June. Our deepest sympathy goes out to Alex’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Alex joined Kent Law School in 2007, with thousands of students having had the joy and benefit of Alex’s teaching in Public Law 2, Company Law and Capitalism, Contract Law, and International Financial Services Regulation. Alex was a constitutional law expert, a passionate campaigner and formidable thinker who was admired around the world for his teaching and contribution to reform in his beloved Zimbabwe. He was a key advisor to the Constitutional Select Committee that served the Zimbabwean people by drafting a new constitution that became law in 2013. Dr Magaisa was Chief of Staff and principal advisor to Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, assisting him to lead the Zimbabwean government of national unity in the period 2012-2013.

For many thousands in Zimbabwe, Alex was nothing short of a lion-heart, a hero. At Kent Law School we feel his loss immediately and join with Alex’s friends and admirers around the world in recognising his powerful legacy in matters of human rights, democracy, support for the rule of law and constitutional reform.

Professor Lydia Hayes, Head of Kent Law School, shares her condolences: “Dr Alex Tawanda Magaisa was an incredibly gifted teacher and formidable academic writer. For 15 years he has inspired colleagues and students alike. He was warm, gentle, kind and charming – a true gentleman – yet passionate and sharp minded, a considerable intellect.

We will miss him greatly.”

A memory board to celebrate and honour Alex’s life has been created. The tributes will be shared with his family, and we will cherish them as a school as a source of strength over coming weeks and months.

