Another Top SA Soccer Post For Kaitano Tembo

By-Former DStv Premiership side head coach Kaitano Tembo has been confirmed new Sekhukhune United head coach.

In a statement, Sekhukhune United said Tembo would take over from McDonald Makhubedu following the latter’s appointment as senior coach.

Reads the statement:

Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Kaitano Tembo to the Technical Team of Sekhukhune United FC.

The former Supersport United FC Head Coach will be working as a Head Coach for Babina Noko.

Mr Tembo takes over the Head Coach position of the team following the appointment of Mr McDonald Makhubedu as the Senior Coach.

