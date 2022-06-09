Hero Status For Another Top Junta

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa has conferred the late Major-General (Retired) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi with national hero status.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha confirmed the development last night.

“The Politburo this afternoon (yesterday) applauded the decision made by President Mnangagwa to confer national hero status to the late Major General (Rtd) Simpson Nyathi.

“The public will be advised on the burial arrangements in due course,” said Bimha

Maj-Gen Nyathi died on Sunday morning at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Referral Hospital in Harare.

He was 61.

