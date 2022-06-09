President Chamisa Condemns Intimidation Of Resettled Farmers By Mnangagwa Regime
9 June 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| Sensing defeat in the coming polls, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is threatening to withdraw resettled farmers’ offer letters.
“The land reform program is irreversible. Zanu PF must stop using land as a tool for forced political mobilization.
In the new Zimbabwe, farmers will get title deeds, land tenure will be secure & land won’t be controlled by politicians or the political mood of the day,” CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere said.
