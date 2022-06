President Chamisa Salutes People’s Hero Dr Magaisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has urged the nation to celebrate the achievements of the people’s hero, Dr Alex Magaisa.

A memorial lecture for Dr Magaisa is scheduled for today.

“We must celebrate Citizens Heroes..Let’s all do it for Our Champion,” said President Chamisa.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...