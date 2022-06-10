Biti Warns Of Food Shortage In Country

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF bigwigs are mere headless chickens, CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said.

According to Hon Biti, Mr Mnangagwa’s administration has dismally failed to transform the economy.

Mnangagwa has been caught by ” departure lounge” mentality, according to Hon Biti.

“They are now running around like headless chickens. The economy is out of control . Against their will the economy has self dollarised .

Inflation & shortages are amok. All they do is to LOOT and ASSET strip for the last time. It is a toxic departure lounge mentality .#SHAME

The chickens have come home to roost . Hyperinflation is back with a bang.The exchange rate is out of control hovering close to 1:600. Wages have collapsed&poverty is out of control .

A massive food shortage looms as country runs out of grain.They have failed in absolute terms.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...