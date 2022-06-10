MacClive Phiri Returns To Highlanders

Macclive Phiri is back in the country following his release at South African National First Division side Venda Football Club this week.

The defender is currently training with his former club Highlanders as he looks to restart his career.

Bosso’s spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed to the NewsDay that Phiri was already training with the club.

“All I can confirm right now is that he is training with the team,” Maphosa said.

Phiri left Highlanders in 2020 to join the now-defunct Bidvest Wits but only spent a couple of months there.

He was released at the end of the season when the Clever Boys sold its top-flight franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The former Warriors right back then sought to relaunch his career in the NFD with Sekhukhune. He was an integral part of the squad during their quest for promotion to the top league.

Unfortunately, the ex-Bosso man was deemed excess baggage upon the team’s promotion.

Phiri moved to Venda FC in 2021 but failed to reach top form, leading to his release.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

