Mnangagwa Support Base Drops

By- A recent political popularity survey has revealed that Zanu PF President Emerson Mnangagwa’s support has dropped.

The survey by the country’s most respected political think tank, Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI), observed the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition being the most popular party in Zimbabwe.

The survey results follow the superb performance by Chamisa in the March 26 by-elections.

The survey observed that Chamisa’s CCC enjoys 48% support, followed by Zanu PF at 44%.

The same survey puts Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T at 1%.

