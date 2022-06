Police Block Pro-Democracy Campaign Launch

By- Police have denied authorising the launch of a pro-democracy company initiative in Harare.

Organisers of Zimbabwe We Want Campaign, Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition posted on Twitter Friday announcing the police’s decision.

has banned the launch of The Zimbabwe We Want Campaign which was slated for today. They have gone on to threaten the Dutch Reformed Church with unspecified action should the launch proceed

