COSAFA Rewards Peter Ndlovu

COSAFA has picked Peter Ndlovu as one of the best ever players to feature in the COSAFA Cup tournament.

Ndlovu, now retired,was at one point Zimbabwe’s all time leading scorer with eight goals in the competition.

The regional body has named the ex-Warriors captain among the the ten players who have lit up the COSAFA Cup tournament and etched their names into the tournament’s history over the last 25 years.

COSAFA said: “Ndlovu was at one stage the greatest goal-scorer for Zimbabwe in the history of the COSAFA Cup, having netted eight goals during his time in the competition.

“Ndlovu always made himself available for the COSAFA Cup despite playing in the big leagues in England and his goals return was impressive, stretching over some seven seasons. His hat-trick in 2004 against eSwatini were the final goals he scored in the regional championship.

“He started his career with hometown club Highlanders in Bulawayo, before moving to England with Coventry City. He also played for Birmingham City, Sheffield United and Huddersfield, before returning to Africa to play for Mamelodi Sundowns, where he is currently acting as team manager.”

Other players to make the list include: Deon Hotto (Namibia), Brian Baloyi (SA), MaKersley Appou (Mauritius), Fabrice Akwa (Angola), Manuel ‘Tico-Tico’ Bacuane (Mozambique), Felix Badenhorst (Eswatini), Rotson Kilambe (Zambia), Lehlohonolo Seema (Lesotho), and Dipsy Selolwane (Botswana).- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

