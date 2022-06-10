Teenager Killed For Fondling Juvenile’s Breasts

A 17-year-old Chipinge boy died on Saturday after he was struck with a log on his head for allegedly fondling a 14-year-old girl’s breasts without her consent.

Kudakwashe Nyamunda of Chidzvururwi Village was attacked by Bornface Madhumbu (39) of the same village under Chief Musikavanhu in Chipinge.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the incident and said police have since arrested the suspect.

Allegations are that on Saturday, 4 June 2022 at around 4 PM, Madhumbu’s niece who cannot be named because of her age (14) told him that Nyamunda had fondled her breasts on her way from the borehole.

Madhumbu allegedly went to search for Nyamunda and found him at his uncle Munoonei Muyambo’s place in the same village.

It is further alleged that Madhumbu struck Nyamunda once with a log on the head.

Nyamunda escaped and ran away while Madhumbu returned to his homestead.

At 11 AM the following morning, Muyambo stumbled upon Nyamunda’s body lying lifeless in a bush about 100 metres from his homestead.

Muyambo notified the village head Partson Muyambo who reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Madhumbu.

The deceased’s body was taken to St Peter’s Mission Hospital for a postmortem.- Chipinge Times

