President Chamisa Speaks On Dr Magaisa Legacy

Tinashe Sambiri|Dr Alex Tawanda Magaisa has left a legacy of active citizenship, according to CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

President Chamisa attended Dr Magaisa’s memorial lecture at the Celebration Church in Borrowdale, Harare on Thursday night.

“Thank you Fellow Citizens for continuing to celebrate and honour The Citizens Hero-Dr Alex Tawanda Magaisa.

At the memorial….Celebrating a legacy of Active Citizenship-The life of Dr Alex Magaisa,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

