Confirmed: Real Madrid Sign Monaco Star

Aurelién Tchouaméni has joined Real Madrid on a six-month deal from AS Monaco for €80m plus €20m add-ons.

Tchouaméni will be presented as a new Real Madrid player on Tuesday 14 June.

The midfielder, 22, becomes the club’s second signing of this window after Antonio Rüdiger who joined on a free transfer from Chelsea.

A statement by Madrid reads: “Real Madrid C. F. and AS Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurélien Tchouaméni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons.

“Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurélien Tchouaméni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination.

“Aurélien Tchouaméni will then appear before the media.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

