Mwonzora Dumped

By A Correspondent- Former MDC-T’s Harare chairperson Zivai Mhetu has dumped the Douglas Mwonzora-led opposition party, saying its drubbing during recent by-elections showed that Zimbabweans now preferred the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

Mhetu was the MDC Alliance’s candidate in the Epworth constituency March 26 by-election and was suspended from the party after he blamed Mwonzora for the defeat.

He came third after CCC’s Earthrage Kureva and Zanu-PF’s winning candidate Zalera Makari.

Mhetu has been denied entry into Harvest House, the MDC-T headquarters, after speaking against Mwonzora’s alleged misuse of funds and abuse of office.

Addressing hundreds of his followers in Epworth yesterday, Mhetu described the leadership of Mwonzora as “dead”.

“The results of the March 26 by-elections revealed that the MDC’s era has come to an end, and that the people no longer support and believe in it as a people’s movement,” he said.

“Since its formation in 1999, the MDC has never failed to win a seat prior to the March 26 by-elections.

“The unmistakable truth is that the CCC is now the people’s party, and I have always advocated for people-centred principles and values.

“My crushing defeat in the March 26 by-elections was a rude awakening to the fact that the Epworth constituency had been lost to Zanu-PF due to a divided opposition.

“Zanu-PF would have been defeated if Ethrage Kureva and I had combined our numbers.

“Only a CCC-led people’s representation, not Zanu-PF’s politicking, will bring title deeds to Epworth residents.

“The state of Epworth’s roads reflects Zanu-PF’s failure to develop the satellite town, and there is a need for an opposition MP who can represent the interests and values of his or her constituency.’

He said he was joining CCC.

“In the name of nationalism, I have decided to join the CCC and stand with the people,” Mhetu said.

“Zimbabwe’s political reality is that there are two political parties.

“While Zanu-PF seeks to maintain the status quo, CCC seeks to effect political change.

“I humbly invite all political parties to join CCC, the people’s movement and party, as we prepare for a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections to form the new government that the people have been longing for.”

Former MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe also recently joined CCC after her fallout with Mwonzora.

