Liverpool Sign New Sensation

Liverpool and Benfica have reached an agreement for the sale of Darwin Núñez for an initial fee of €75 million and a further €25M in add-ons.

The Portuguese club confirmed the news in a statement on Monday, noting the “agreement is subject to the conclusion of the player’s sports employment contract with Liverpool FC.”

Núñez will sign a contract with the Anfield side soon after completing his medical on Monday.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker was the top scorer in Portugal’s top flight in the 2021-22 season and scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica, including goals in both legs of the club’s Champions League quarterfinal defeat by Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Núñez’s arrival at Anfield comes amid the potential departure of Sadio Mané, with the 30-year-old expected to join Bayern Munich this summer after six successful seasons with the Reds.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

