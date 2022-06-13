Retraction Notice

Spread the love

ZimEye.com Editorial

Retraction On Daily News Article

On Sat 11th June our news network re-ran a story with a headline over the accident of a ZANU PF District Chair for Matobo.

We apologize for the misleading text in the first paragraph that mistyped Mr Michael Ndiweni as the person involved in the car crash.

We once again apologize for the inappropriate text line attributing the incident to Mr Ndiweni when it was in fact him who supplied the photographs. This should never happen again.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...