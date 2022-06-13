Retraction Notice
13 June 2022
ZimEye.com Editorial
Retraction On Daily News Article
On Sat 11th June our news network re-ran a story with a headline over the accident of a ZANU PF District Chair for Matobo.
We apologize for the misleading text in the first paragraph that mistyped Mr Michael Ndiweni as the person involved in the car crash.
We once again apologize for the inappropriate text line attributing the incident to Mr Ndiweni when it was in fact him who supplied the photographs. This should never happen again.