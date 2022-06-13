Sikhala Exposes Zanu PF Moreblessing Ali Funeral Disrupter
13 June 2022
By-CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala has exposed a Zanu PF councillor who has blocked the funeral of his murdered party member More Blessing Ali.
Zanu PF’s Masimba Masimba on Sunday said the funeral of Ali would not take place if CCC members attend wearing their party regalia.
Posted Sikhala on Twitter:
This is the ZANU PF thug masquerading as the area’s authority banning people from mourning Moreblessing Ali at her residence. He has come in a company of drunken thugs and attacked mourners at the funeral. I challenge
to explain the meaning of this !!!