Sikhala Exposes Zanu PF Moreblessing Ali Funeral Disrupter

By-CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala has exposed a Zanu PF councillor who has blocked the funeral of his murdered party member More Blessing Ali.

Zanu PF’s Masimba Masimba on Sunday said the funeral of Ali would not take place if CCC members attend wearing their party regalia.

Posted Sikhala on Twitter:

This is the ZANU PF thug masquerading as the area’s authority banning people from mourning Moreblessing Ali at her residence. He has come in a company of drunken thugs and attacked mourners at the funeral. I challenge

@PoliceZimbabwe

to explain the meaning of this !!!

I challenge @PoliceZimbabwe to explain the meaning of this !!! pic.twitter.com/hmKU2TNp0X — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) June 12, 2022

