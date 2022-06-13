Squatter Camp Row Ends In Tragedy

By A Correspondent- A man was attacked at Killarney squatter camp in Bulawayo after being accused of burning down a shack and he later died from his injuries at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

The deceased has been identified as Ngqabutho Maganga (35) and police have since arrested the suspect, Moffat Sibanda (28) who lives at the squatter camp.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Mr Maganga was taken to a bushy area near the squatter camp by Sibanda and another man and they assaulted him.

“On 26 May 2022 during the night, the deceased was at his residential area when he was taken by the two accused persons to a nearby bushy area at Killarney squatter camp.

“They were accusing him of setting on fire a shack belonging to another resident.

The accused persons assaulted the deceased using unknown objects all over the body and later returned him to his shack,” said Insp Ncube.

He said on May 27, Mr Maganga’s neighbours discovered that he had several injuries all over the body and they summoned an ambulance which ferried him to UBH where he was admitted.

Mr Maganga died on June 4.

Insp Ncube said Sibanda was arrested last week.

“On the 9th of June 2022, police received a tip-off that the accused was spotted at Killarney squatter camp and acting on the information, police arrested Sibanda.

“The second accused is still at large,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said police are appealing to those who might have information leading to the arrest of the second accused to contact any nearest police station

