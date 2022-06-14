Another Retired Army Boss Dies

By A Correspondent| Another top military boss Retired Major General Sydney Bhebe has died, a few days after the death of Nyathi and Chanakira who were buried at the Heroes Acre.

According to Army Spokesperson, Alphios Makotore, Bhebe died on Monday evening at Avenues Clinic, Harare.

“The Commander Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant General David Sigauke regrets to announce the untimely passing on of Major General (Retd) Sydney Bhebe. Major General Bhebe died on Monday evening 13 June at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.

“He was 61,” said Makotore.

